A new Peterborough football club has been founded in Bretton.

Peterborough Lions Football Club, founded by Darren Foster and his partner Kerry Cassidy, is entering four new teams into Peterborough’s junior leagues.

The club is based at Bretton Park – the home of Peterborough Rugby Club – and hopes to enter under-8s, under-10s, under-12s and an under-14s teams into the Peterborough Junior Alliance League this September, ahead of the start of the 2022/23 season.

The team will be entered into the league this September, if they are approved.

"I’ve spoken to league representatives and they have said there should be no problems,” Peterborough Lions FC’s chairman and coach, Darren Foster, said.

"There is currently no football clubs in North Bretton.

"It was crying out for a football club as there is no football being played there the moment.”

Currently, Darren is a private football coach and runs one-to-one and group coaching sessions for children in Peterborough.

"I teach beginners as well as more advanced players how to play football,” he said.

“It’s a mix of one-to-one and group sessions, which depends entirely on what the parents want for their children.

“Starting this football club comes off the back of my coaching. Everyone kept asking me to coach their children and, because of the number of children I am coaching, we’ve decided to set up a football club.”

Peterborough Lions have already recruited over 50 players to play in its four youth teams.

The club train every Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday.