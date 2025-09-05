Peterborough Lido set to celebrate 90th anniversary after 37,000 swimmers ensure its survival

Peterborough’s Lido looks set to celebrate its 90th anniversary after an increase in visitors helped save the venue for the foreseeable future, it has been revealed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Some 37,000 people have visited the 89-year-old Lido this season to the end of August – up from 30,000 users this time last year.

The figures have been released by Peterborough City Council who say the surge in visitors means the Lido, in Bishop’s Road, will open again next year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A council spokesperson said: “We are fully committed to opening the Lido next year for its 90th season.

The number of visitors to Peterborough Lido have helped keep the venue open next year

“The Lido continues to attract large numbers of visitors and once again proved extremely popular this summer.

"Since it opened on May 24, we have welcomed more than 37,000 swimmers compared to 30,000 for the same period in 2024.”

It is also a huge increase on the 26,000 visitors to the Lido from the end of May to the end of July this year, which was a rise on the 15,000 visits over the same time last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The news that the Lido will reopen comes after former council leader, Cllr Dennis Jones had warned Peterborough people they would have to use the Lido or face its possible closure.

The number of visitors to Peterborough Lido have helped keep the venue open next year

He sounded the alarm after the council had initially earmarked the Lido to be ‘mothballed’ for at least a season in a bid to save £400,000 as the council sought to bridge a £23 million gap in its 2025/26 budget.

However, in an effort to reduce the running costs of the Grade II listed Lido, the council had also drawn up plans to put motorised retractable covers across the main pool and the learner pool.

Now planning officers have just granted listed building consent for the £90,000 project so that the covers can be installed over the winter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The council spokesperson said: “We have funding to install pool covers ready for next season, which now have listed building consent.”

It is hoped the covers will both enable the Lido to extend its open season, which currently extends from the end of May to the beginning of September, attract more users and reduce heating costs.