Peterborough Lido opened with a splash at the weekend, as crowds of swimmers dived in for a chilly dip in the historic outdoor pool.

The 2023 season opened on Saturday, April 1, and in keeping with tradition, Bill Marriott was one of the first to take a swim.

With milder weather arriving in time for the Easter holidays, the pool is set to be busy as families take advantage of the time off.

A spokesperson for the Lido said: “As we head into Spring, we’re keeping everything crossed for a mild Easter. Even if it’s not though, the pools at the Lido are heated, which not everyone seems to realise.”

The spokesperson added: “We look forward to welcoming back our regulars and also seeing some new faces enjoying a swim.

“We’re planning for an action-packed season with our popular early morning swims returning on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays. Our main pool, teaching pool and splash pool will be open for all the family to enjoy. We are also introducing some new aqua fitness classes and yoga sessions, along with a number of special events over the next few months.”

