Peterborough Lido opening still on - despite freezing temperatures hitting city

Visitors will still need to pack swimming trunks and costumes, rather than ice skates, for their first trip to the historic attraction this week, but the weather will be considerably colder than would have been expected at the end of March.

After snow arrived in the city this morning, a Vivacity spokeswoman confirmed that the opening this Saturday was still planned to take place.

The cold weather is expected to last into the early part of next week - meaning the fact the pools at the Lido are heated will be a relief to those brave enough to take a chilly outdoor swim at the start of the season.

A Vivacity spokesman said; “Last year we opened for the Easter holidays and it was a huge success. Although the current forecast seems to have turned a little cooler, we are hopeful for another sunny Easter holiday to give us all a kick start into summer. Of course the pools at the Lido are heated, so no matter the weather you can still enjoy a fabulous outdoor swim – we can’t wait to welcome everyone back.”

The pool will open at 9.30am on Saturday, with some early morning sessions available during the week.

For more information, or to book a spot, visit https://vivacity.org/sports-venues/peterborough-lido/

