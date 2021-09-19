Peterborough law firm raise £5000 for Sue Ryder in memory of much-loved colleague

Left to right - Nilesh Patel, Catherine Rickett, Vember Mortlock.

Kind-hearted staff from Roythornes Solicitors raised the substantial amount in the name of Sarah Banner, a much-loved colleague they lost to cancer in January last year, who was cared for by the hospice.

Sarah joined the firm’s private client team in November 2015 and soon made a positive impression with clients and staff alike. She was diagnosed with a returning cancer in January 2019 though and sadly passed away the following year.

Wanting to remember Sarah, and thank the Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice team who looked after Sarah, Roythornes launched Sarah’s Challenge – a series of individual and team challenges aimed at raising vital funds for the charity.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The challenges included members of staff setting walking, running and cycling challenges, including the firm’s Finance Director Sam Elkin, who ran four miles every four hours for 48 hours.

The final total was announced at the annual staff party, where Catherine Rickett of Roythornes presented Nilesh Patel, Senior Community Fundraiser for Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice with a cheque for £5,000.

Speaking about Sarah’s Challenge, Vember Mortlock, Managing Director of Roythornes, said: “It’s been great to see how everyone in the firm has joined in. Sarah was a much-loved colleague and this is a fitting tribute to her and the many good friends she had at the firm.”

Nilesh added: “We’re very grateful to the Roythornes team for their fantastic efforts in support of our hospice. It’s incredibly sad when a friend and fellow employee passes away. Fundraising in Sarah’s memory to

help others is a wonderful gesture. The £5,000 raised will help to ensure we can keep offering our compassionate care and fill someone’s last days with love.”