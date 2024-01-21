Recently rebranded solicitors says fundraising initiative is a good way ‘to give back and express gratitude’ to local community

One of our region’s best known solicitor firms is taking on a bold challenge to celebrate five decades of being a leading player within Peterborough’s legal and business landscape.

Hegarty, which has been a trusted legal companion to people in and around the city since 1974, has announced it will be carrying out 50 inspiring acts of community kindness over the next 12 months.

Kally Singh, senior partner at the firm, said the initiative was an excellent way for Hegarty to “give back, express gratitude, and foster connections” with the communities they have served for 50 years.

Hegarty’s Peterborough team outside its newly branded office.

While some of the activities on the firm’s itinerary of 50 acts are relatively sedate, like tree planting and bake sales, others – such as the notorious Three Peaks Challenge – are far more strenuous.

This will see the firm’s chosen few attempt to climb the highest peaks in Scotland, England and Wales in 'one go.'

“We can’t wait to get started,” Kally said.

The aim of all the fundraising tasks is to help local residents, causes, communities and charities in a variety of ways.

The firm believes this inspiring initiative is a good way to honour the values and ‘local firm’ ethos that has defined its identity over the past 50 years.

“This is a momentous occasion,” Kally acknowledged, “but as we celebrate, we are mindful of the trust our community has placed in us over the past five decades.”

In addition to its 50 acts of community kindness, the firm will also be upping its usual single annual charity partner from one to four.

This year, Hegarty has chosen charities that are close to each of its four office locations: Sports Connections Foundation in Peterborough; MindSpace in Stamford; Pepper’s A Safe Place in Oakham, and Dementia Support in Market Deeping.

To help commemorate its 50th year milestone further, Hegarty also unveiled a modern new look at its Peterborough office.

“The rebranding helps solidify our identity as a local law firm; which is incredibly important to us,” Kally said.