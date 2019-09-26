Peterborough lags behind in vaccinating children

Just 87 per cent of babies were given the MMR vaccine in Peterborough by their second birthday - one of he lowest rates in the country.

Figures released by the NHS today show more than one in 10 tots do not receive the injection preventing measles, mumps and rubella.

The national average is 90.3 per cent.

The figures mean only Birmingham, Coventry, Nottingham and London have a lower rate than Peterborough.

By their fifth birthday, just 84 per cent of Peterborough children have received both the first and second dose of the MMR vaccine, below the national average of 86.4 per cent.

Peterborough also falls below the national average for children receiving the Diphtheria, Tetanus and Polio vaccine, with 92.7 per cent of children getting the treatment by their second birthday, compared to a national average of 94.2 percent.