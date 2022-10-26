A group of Peterborough women have raised a further £200,000 for cancer research – after reaching their £1 million milestone in 2019.

The Burghley Park and Peterborough Ladies for Cancer Research have been fundraising since 1974 – and all of the money they raise funds research at the Cancer Research UK Cambridge Institute, in Cambridgeshire.

The group has 41 members and announced at their AGM at the William Cecil Hotel in Stamford, on October 25, that they have raised £33,000 for the charity this year.

President Annette Beeton and chairman Ann Hanson with fundraisers from Burghley Park and Peterborough Ladies for Cancer Research at their annual general meeting

"We were so delighted to reach £1 million in 2019 and we’ve done well ever since,” Burghley Park and Peterborough Ladies for Cancer Research chairman Ann Hanson, who has been a member of the group for 19 years, said.

"In 2024 we will be celebrating our 50th year."

Ann said that people continue to donate generously despite the rise in the cost of living.

"We see ourselves as the face of Cancer Research UK,” she said. “People come and talk to us and want to share their stories. It’s a really rewarding and humbling experience.

"Everybody has someone who has been touched by cancer. That is what is behind their generosity.”

The group hope to continue to raise money to fund vital cancer research at their coffee mornings, collections and fundraising events.

“We’re always keen to recruit new members because we need all the help we can get to continue to raise money,” Ann added.

