Much-loved local running legend and founding member of Bushfield Joggers, Antoinette Rendle, has passed away at the age of 76.

A hugely popular figure, Antoinette remained one of the Joggers’ most active members, running and racing well into her 70s.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The former Peterborough shop assistant and dinner lady – who was known affectionately as 'aunty' – passed away at Thorpe Hall Hospice earlier this month.

Antionette Rendle - a hugely-popular jogger known affectionately as 'Auntie' - has died at the age of 73.

Born in Malta, Antoinette took up running at the age 37 in order to lose weight.

Amazingly, she ended up running more than 400 races in her life, taking on everything from marathons to challenge runs to cross-country.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Her husband, Barry used to accompany her to all of her races and would look after their son and daughter while she ran.

Sadly, Antoinette lost her beloved Barry when he was just 58. They had been married 32 years

She said she was grateful to have running in her life as it gave her something to focus on other than her grief. “Whenever I feel unhappy I go out for a run,” she told Women’s Running in a 2018 interview, “it’s far cheaper than therapy.’

As well as being a familiar face pounding the streets of Orton and Hampton, Antoinette was also well known within the Malta and Cyprus running communities. Incredibly, she ran an incredible 22 Cyprus Marathons.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Her dedication and love for running, along with her joyful personality, will be greatly missed by all of us,” said a spokesperson for the Logicom Cyprus Marathon.

The Frostbite League – a series of six races for senior and junior runners from 16 local road-running clubs – became a particular passion of Antoinette’s, later on in life.

She competed in the first ever Frostbite race back in October 1988. Perhaps fittingly, the October 2022 Frostbite fixture was the last race she ran.

'Aunty’s' farewell service will take place in Orton Malborne later this month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Her Bushfield friends will form a guard of honour wearing club kit.

Rite of Committal follows at Holy Trinity Church in Orton Longueville, with celebrations and refreshments thereafter at Orton Hall.