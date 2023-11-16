Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Hundreds of vacancies are expected to be up for grabs at a Peterborough jobs fair aimed at people aged over 50.

The event is being organised by the Department of Work and Pensions (DWP) and is set to take place on December 14.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Julia Nix, district manager for East Anglia Jobcentre Plus, said: “The jobs fair will primarily be aimed at those employers that are keen to take on people aged 50 plus.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Julia Nix, district manager for East Anglia Jobcentre Plus, says a future Jobs Fair in Peterborough will be focused on out of work people aged 50 plus.

Details of which employers will take part in the Jobs Fair and the location of the event have still to be finalised.

But the action comes as new figures show a rise in the number of people aged 50 and above claiming Universal Credit.

Data released by the DWP shows the number of over-50s claiming benefits rose in October to 1,385 people – up by 80 people on the same time in 2022. It is a six percent rate of increase.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Overall the number of claimants across the same period has risen by 13 per to 7,170 people.

The proposed Jobs Fair is one of a number planned for the city.

Early in the new year, the DWP’s disability employment advisory team plans to run a wellbeing event in Peterborough Town Hall.

It will take place on January 25 and will feature a host of wellbeing providers.

It will be aimed at people with health conditions either physical or mental.