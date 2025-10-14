Job seekers in Peterborough are being urged to consider temporary Christmas work as a step to a full time career.

The appeal comes from officials at Peterborough Jobcentre as employers step up their recruitment campaigns for seasonal staff to help them through the festive rush.

Sarah Blackledge of Peterborough Jobcentre, in Bridge Street, said: “With Christmas fast approaching seasonal, temporary jobs can provide a powerful stepping stone — offering more than just income.

"It builds confidence, develops new skills, and provides valuable experience.

"It’s a great way to stay active, make connections, and often leads to longer-term opportunities.

"For many, it’s the first way into the world of work and can open the door to a brighter future. Jobseekers can find out more by speaking to their work coach.

She added: “Locally, we’re continuing to engage with a wide range of employers to support recruitment efforts and develop new schemes that are key to delivering a successful service.”

Currently there are 506 vacancies in Peterborough being advertised on the Jobcentre’s own FindaJob website.

They include the recruitment of Christmas sales assistants by retailer QD, which has a store at the Ortongate Shopping Centre, and toy retailer The Entertainer, in Bridge Street, while the 1959 Group of Charities is looking for shop managers over the festive period, jewellers Beaverbrooks are looking for sales consultants and Loungers in Bridge Street, Peterborough, is recruiting for baristas.

The Royal Mail announced recently that it is creating up to 95 jobs in Peterborough as it gears up for the Christmas postal rush.

The search for Christmas staff comes as new figures show a fall in the number of people claiming unemployment-related Universal Credit in Peterborough.

Figures released by the Department of Work and Pensions show that last month the number of claimants fell by eight per cent to 7,640 people compared to the same month last year.