A business in Peterborough specialising in “making a house a home” has unveiled a new patriotic window display to celebrate the Coronation of King Charles III.

Ray and Paul Interiors- a family-owned business based on Shrewsbury Avenue, Woodston- has been operating in the city for over 40 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Their showroom is easy spot as the window is regularly adorned with a stunning display according to the season or current events.

The Coronation window display at Ray and Paul Interiors.

Currently, the shop has been decorated to celebrate the Coronation taking place this weekend (May 6).

Managing Director Mark Shaw, who created the display, said: “It’s a once-in-a-lifetime event for many, I’m hoping to get down to London myself and I have given the staff the day off, some things are more important than business.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It’s nice to brighten the area up and give people something to look at as they are passing by. We get a lot of positive comments about our displays.

“We really take pride in Woodston and think the council should be doing more, in so many areas of Peterborough there is nothing.

"So much more could be done with the space in the city centre, more than just some bunting. Peterborough should be doing so much more.”