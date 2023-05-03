Peterborough interior design company urge city to do more to celebrate the coronation of King Charles III coronation as it unveils new window display
Ray and Paul Interiors has become known for its colourful window displays.
A business in Peterborough specialising in “making a house a home” has unveiled a new patriotic window display to celebrate the Coronation of King Charles III.
Ray and Paul Interiors- a family-owned business based on Shrewsbury Avenue, Woodston- has been operating in the city for over 40 years.
Their showroom is easy spot as the window is regularly adorned with a stunning display according to the season or current events.
Currently, the shop has been decorated to celebrate the Coronation taking place this weekend (May 6).
Managing Director Mark Shaw, who created the display, said: “It’s a once-in-a-lifetime event for many, I’m hoping to get down to London myself and I have given the staff the day off, some things are more important than business.
"It’s nice to brighten the area up and give people something to look at as they are passing by. We get a lot of positive comments about our displays.
“We really take pride in Woodston and think the council should be doing more, in so many areas of Peterborough there is nothing.
"So much more could be done with the space in the city centre, more than just some bunting. Peterborough should be doing so much more.”
The business has created a number of colourful displays in the past, including for Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee and will begin work on a summer display after the Coronation.