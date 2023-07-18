News you can trust since 1948
Peterborough inflatable park to host massive school’s out disco to kick off the summer holidays

Throughout the summer, the centre will be transformed with a summer beach theme, with lots of games and surprises
Carly Roberts
By Carly Roberts
Published 18th Jul 2023, 16:09 BST- 1 min read
Updated 18th Jul 2023, 16:09 BST

Children can celebrate six weeks off school and let off some steam across an arena of inflatables, with disco lights and music for one evening only.

Inflata Nation owner Michelle Ball said: “As parents ourselves, we know how hard it can be to keep the kids entertained during school holidays.

“A trip to Inflata Nation is always the perfect day out, with plenty on offer to suit all ages and abilities.

School's out for the summer with Inflata Nation.School's out for the summer with Inflata Nation.
“This summer, we’re getting fully into the spirit with a holiday makeover, themed activities and unmissable competitions.

“What’s more, we’re delighted to be able to offer a fantastic fifteen percent discount when booked online using a special code.”

Inflata Nation is the UK’s largest inflatable theme park brand, with branches in towns and cities including Manchester, Glasgow, Peterborough and Telford.

Its Peterborough site offers slides, climbing walls, giant ball pools and assault courses, with something for all ages and abilities to enjoy.

There are also weekly disability-friendly sessions and tots-only sessions.

The fifteen percent discount can be obtained by booking online using the code SUMMERPETE.

The 'School's Out' disco is this Friday, 21 July at 6pm and is £14.95 for a ticket which includes a hot dog and a drink.

