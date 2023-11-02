Peterborough husband who said he would do anything for his beloved wife saved her life with kidney donation

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A husband who said he would do anything for his wife saver her life when he donated his kidney to her.

Simon and Diane Froggitt, from Peterborough, will take part in the Peterborough Cathedral Winter Walk next month, which will raise money for Kidney Research UK, to say thank you for the help they received.

Diane had lived with the knowledge that she might need a kidney transplant ever since she was diagnosed with polycystic kidney disease (PKD), at the age of 15. Her dad had the same hereditary condition, where cysts form on the kidneys. PKD can cause kidney failure, leaving people reliant on dialysis or a transplant to stay alive.

Simon and Diane after their operations

In 2022, Diane’s kidney function reached a critical point. “I was feeling very tired, I was still working full time but it was a real struggle to get through the day – I would just come home and sleep,” she explained. “I had itchy skin and a horrible taste in my mouth.”

Having a transplant before her kidneys completely failed would mean that Diane could avoid going on dialysis, which can be gruelling and restrictive. Simon turned out to be an even better match to donate his kidney than her sisters, and he didn’t hesitate.

“Diane’s everything to me,” Simon said. “We’ve been together for 28 years, so there was never any doubt that I’d help if I could.”

At the end of August last year, they had their respective operations at Addenbrookes Hospital and Diane received Simon’s kidney.

“The most emotional point for me was afterwards, hearing Diane was ok, that did bring me to tears,” Simon remembered.

Waking up from the operation was quite an ordeal, Diane recalled: “It was a bit of a shock because I hadn’t really thought about it too much beforehand. I found I had wires coming out of my neck and it was so hard to move and I was so reliant on the nurses.”

Thanks to excellent care from the Addenbrookes staff, the pair were back home with their children within a week, but they had to take it steady.

“It was hard at first, trying to go for a walk, shuffling along,” said Diane. “You become aware of how few benches there are when you need to sit down every five minutes. It took two-three months before we felt 100 per cent.”

A year on and no longer needing park benches for support, the pair are determined to put their best feet forward in support of the vital work carried out by Kidney Research UK, the national charity whose headquarters are in the heart of Peterborough.

Diane said: “We don’t know if our children might need this help one day,” she said. “We’re hopeful for the future, which is why Kidney Research UK is so important to us.”