News you can trust since 1948
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
7 hours ago Paul O’Grady death: Queen Consort ‘deeply saddened’ by news
29 minutes ago Paul O’Grady tribute ‘For the Love of Paul O’Grady’ will air on ITV
4 hours ago NHS Covid-19 app to close after three years - here’s when
6 hours ago ITV confirm schedule shake up to air tribute to Paul O’Grady
6 hours ago King Charles III begins first overseas state visit in Germany
6 hours ago New family announced for Eastenders - including ex-James Bond star

Peterborough house prices dip entering 2023 - after rising during summer 2022

The recent fall in price follows more than a decade of steady rises after the 2008 financial crash

Carly Roberts
By Carly Roberts
Published 29th Mar 2023, 16:50 BST- 2 min read
Updated 29th Mar 2023, 16:54 BST

Peterborough house prices rose last summer despite the housing market across England and Wales beginning to stall during the cost-of-living crisis, new figures show.

Nationally, more recent data shows prices have dropped entering 2023, with estate agents blaming Liz Truss' disastrous autumn mini-budget for the fall in activity as some buyers were forced to renegotiate on price due to reduced affordability.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Figures from the Office for National Statistics show the median house in Peterborough cost £225,000 in the year to September – up from £220,000 in the year to June.

The recent fall in price follows more than a decade of steady rises after the 2008 financial crash (image: PA/Radar)
The recent fall in price follows more than a decade of steady rises after the 2008 financial crash (image: PA/Radar)
The recent fall in price follows more than a decade of steady rises after the 2008 financial crash (image: PA/Radar)
Most Popular

In the year to March 2022, it was £220,000.

Nationally, house prices fell for the first time since 2011 from £279,000 in September 2021 to £270,000 last year, while further ONS figures show prices have fallen further at the start of this year.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The figures also show the median average income for a full-time employee in Peterborough was £30,243 in the year to September.

It meant full-time-working house hunters needed 7.4 times their income to buy a home.

However, two decades ago, the average house cost £76,500, while the average wage was £19,680.

It meant the price of a home was 3.9 times the average full-time annual wage, with houses now almost twice as unaffordable as than 20 years before.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Government must grasp nettle

Henry Parkes, economist at the Institute for Public Policy Research think tank said: "Home ownership is horribly out of reach for working families trying to buy a home of their own, putting continued upwards pressure on rents and enriching landlords further."The Government must grasp the nettle, reform the land market and planning, and invest in the affordable homes the country needs. Only then will everyone be able to access secure, good quality and affordable housing they need."

The Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities said it is investing £11.5 billion in increasing "genuinely affordable homes".

A spokesperson added: "We want to give communities more of a say over development in their area and build more homes in the places people want them.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"That is why we have consulted on changes to the National Planning Policy Framework that will put local communities at the heart of the planning system whilst protecting the greenbelt."

Read More
Home furnishings retailer IKEA is creating 100 jobs in Peterborough
PeterboroughEnglandWalesOffice for National StatisticsHousingGovernmentLiz Truss