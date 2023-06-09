A 29C heatwave forecast is set to scorch Peterborough this weekend with highs of 30C across England and Wales – leading to the year’s first heat health alert.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) and Met Office’s warning covers six regions in England, London, the East Midlands, West Midlands, East of England, South East and South West, and is in place from 9am on Friday until Monday morning.

It comes as Peterborough is predicted to be hotter than Tenerife (25C) and Gran Canaria (27C) on Saturday, as a “plume of warm air” moves in from the south.

Peterborough is forecast to see higher temperatures than Tenerife and Gran Canaria this weekend (image: David Lowndes)

Thunderstorms are also set to sweep in on Sunday (28C) across the city, with a yellow warning issued, as nights become humid.

There will “likely” be some impacts across the health and social care sector if forecasted temperatures are reached, with over-65s and those with pre-existing health conditions most at risk.

Check on friends and family

Dr Agostinho Sousa from the UKHSA said: “In the coming days we are likely to experience our first sustained period of hot weather of the year so far, so it’s important that everyone ensures they keep hydrated and cool while enjoying the sun.

“Forecasted temperatures this week will primarily impact those over the age of 65 or those with pre-existing health conditions such as respiratory and cardiovascular diseases.

“If you have friends, family or neighbours who you know are more vulnerable to the effects of hot weather, it is important you check in on them and ensure they are aware of the forecasts.

The Met Office defines a heatwave as when a location records a period for at least three consecutive days with daily maximum temperatures meeting or exceeding the heatwave temperature threshold.

The threshold varies by UK county, ranging between 25C and 28C in areas in England and Wales.

Highs of 28C are then expected in Peterborough on Monday, with a warm forecast expected until 15 June.

Dan Harris, Met Office meteorologist, said: “Temperatures will rise later this week and into the weekend, with a plume of warm air being drawn in from the south.