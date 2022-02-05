Peterborough hotelier transforms lives of prisoners with chef training

Nick Rutta from the Embe restaurant with Gez Chetal, director of Prismstart.org and Cllr Wayne Fitzgerald at the lauch of Prismstart.

Gez Chetal set up not-for-profit Prismstart in 2015 to help reduce re-offending, and since that time he has helped hundreds of prisoners transform their lives and not end up either on the streets, or back in a cell.

The Peterborough resident has been actively helping to upskill prisoners after spending months struggling to find staff of his own. This led to him working with the Department of Work and Pensions which suggested that ex-offenders could be a route to recruitment.

Alongside wife Rosy, the couple set up Prismstart which operates within both the prison system and across businesses.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gez, who lives in Peterborough and was previously general manager at the Butterfly Hotel, said: “Having begun working with the Government to help prisoners find work, I was shocked by the level of talent among those behind bars.

“Since that time I have been designing courses to help utilise this talent, which not only benefits the individuals but also businesses struggling to recruit and wider society, with re-offending rates reduced.

“Prismstart offers those serving time a chance to take a different life path, and we’ve had so many success stories.

“There is a chronic shortage of qualified chefs, especially in hotels, so this scheme is helping to plug a gap in the employment market. One hotel, for example, has four people we have trained on its books.

“On average it costs £83,000 a year to keep someone in prison, so by helping to cut re-offending we are also saving taxpayers a lot of money.”

Prismstart is currently working with six prisons, including HMP Peterborough, with interest in its work growing.

Its programme will soon see offenders trained for several months towards a City & Guilds qualification so they can leave prison as qualified chefs and immediately enter the world of paid work.

Other employers benefitting from Gez’s expertise are farmers and electricians, with the programme rolled out free of charge for employers.

Funding currently comes from a number of grants, including the National Lottery.

One restaurant owner helping to train future chefs is Nick Rutta, who runs Embe in Cowgate, where ex-offenders are able to gain practical experience in the kitchen.

He said: “Gez approached me about his work and how he is helping to get people back into the community.

“I thought this was a great thing and was delighted to offer my support.”

Leader of Peterborough City Council Cllr Wayne Fitzgerald has been speaking to Gez about his programme and was full of praise for the work he is doing.

He said: “Peterborough is indebted to people like Gez for helping to turn around the lives of prisoners by introducing them into full-time employment. Many have nowhere to go after being released, which in turn can lead to re-offending. Prismstart is helping to prevent this and in turn is benefitting local employers and taxpayers.

“As a council we support charities which support prisoners and aim to cut re-offending, so the work being done by Gez and others is something we are fully behind.

“I would urge businesses interested in becoming involved with Prismstart to get in touch with Gez.”

Damian Evans, director of HMP Peterborough, said: “Employment is one of the key pillars for successful rehabilitation when leaving prison, so we are pleased to work with organisations such as Prismstart. Our aim is to reduce reoffending and risk of harm by providing appropriate support and encouragement for a more positive future.”

To contact Prismstart, visit: https://prismstart.org/.