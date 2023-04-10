News you can trust since 1948
Dealer Aaron Cecil from Ramsey with his Tomb Raider model.

Peterborough hosts the Festival of Antiques for the last time

The East of England Showground hosted the Festival of Antiques for the final ever time over Easter.

By Ben Jones
Published 10th Apr 2023, 11:19 BST

The popular event took place over the course of Friday 7 and Saturday April 8 for the final time due to a decision to redevelop the showground.

The festival- hosted by the International Antiques and Collectors Fairs- drew large crowds and a raft of precious and fascinating items.

It has been a regular fixture on the city’s calendar for a number of years but like a host of events, including Truckfest, has been driven out of the city by the development plans.

Will Thomas, IACF Managing Director said: “I am really disappointed that IACF can’t continue to hold the Festival of Antiques at Peterborough, this is a fantastic event in a great location. It’s a real shame for us at IACF and I am sorry too for the people of Peterborough and the surrounding areas to be losing the showground which is such a big part of their community and identity.”

Mr Thomas continued "We hope to see all our loyal visitors at our Newark Antiques & Collectors Fair that takes place six times a year and is just a short trip up the A1”.

