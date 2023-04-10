The East of England Showground hosted the Festival of Antiques for the final ever time over Easter.

The popular event took place over the course of Friday 7 and Saturday April 8 for the final time due to a decision to redevelop the showground.

The festival- hosted by the International Antiques and Collectors Fairs- drew large crowds and a raft of precious and fascinating items.

It has been a regular fixture on the city’s calendar for a number of years but like a host of events, including Truckfest, has been driven out of the city by the development plans.

Will Thomas, IACF Managing Director said: “I am really disappointed that IACF can’t continue to hold the Festival of Antiques at Peterborough, this is a fantastic event in a great location. It’s a real shame for us at IACF and I am sorry too for the people of Peterborough and the surrounding areas to be losing the showground which is such a big part of their community and identity.”

Mr Thomas continued "We hope to see all our loyal visitors at our Newark Antiques & Collectors Fair that takes place six times a year and is just a short trip up the A1”.

