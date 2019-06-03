Peterborough holds celebration of cycling at Tour of Cambridgeshire

Peterborough celebrated pedal power as thousands of cyclists visited the city to take part in the Tour of Cambridgeshire.

The event took place on Saturday and Sunday, with people coming from across the world to take part in the spectacular event, which gives cyclists the chance to ride across the county safely on closed roads. Saturday saw a time trial race take place, with the big Gran Fondo being held on Sunday. More than 11,000 riders of all ages and abilities took part, riding to and from the East of England Arena in Peterborough taking in Whittlesey, Ramsey, Alconbury and Sawtry en route.

