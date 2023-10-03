Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Peterborough-headquartered the Road Haulage Association has launched a nationwide campaign to drive home the many benefits of the industry.

The month-long campaign, which will culminate in National Lorry Week, got into gear from the association’s new base at Worldwide House in Thorpe Wood where it employs 130 people.

The ninth annual campaign aims to promote the work that the UK haulage industry does for the country, raise awareness of the career opportunities within the logistics industry – particularly among young people – and highlight safety on the roads.

As part of the national tour, the RHA’s branded lorry will be taken to towns across the UK with staff visiting MPs and schools to educate and inform about the industry.

The campaign was officially launched by John Bridge, the deputy lord lieutenant of Cambridgeshire, who served as chairman of the association from 1998 to 2001.

He said: “It is very important to make sure the public understand the benefits they derive from the operation of trucks on a day to day basis.

"In the sophisticated world we live in, many people forget that if it was not for trucks delivering goods daily they would not have all the things they want available.

“It is one of those situations where people like to blame trucks for many things without really understanding the benefits.

He said: “It is a vibrant industry, it’s a very sophisticated industry and the developments particularly with on time delivery have been second to none over the last few years.

Mr Bridge said: "There are many opportunities within the road haulage industry. We need to show people there can be a real career path in lots of different ways – it’s not just about driving trucks but is also about the backup and sophistication of the technology and the different aspects as well as technical part of the trucks and changes and development.

“It is really exciting going forward and it is important we get that message across and attract as many young people as we can.”

Martin Dean, who is leading the roadshow on its tour said: “This is a month-long campaign of the four nations of the UK and we will be visiting schools, colleges, truck stops, operators and politicians to celebrate the UK road transport industry.”

Richard Smith, the association’s managing director, said: ‘It’s incredible to look back on the events of the last nine years.

"What a fantastic industry – we’ve been through thick and thin, the toughest times for many in living memory, yet our wonderful industry still drives forward incredible innovation, support and development.

"I am proud to be in this position - to support our members and celebrate with them.”

The hauliers’ campaign has also been backed by Cambridgeshire police.