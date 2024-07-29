Peterborough has one of highest number of unclaimed estates and forgotten treasure, claims survey
Peterborough and Cambridgeshire together have one of the highest numbers of unclaimed estates and finds of forgotten valuables in the UK, according to a new survey.
Figures show that across the county there are currently more than 131 wills that have been left unclaimed.
A number of the unclaimed estates date back to 197, according to the research has been carried out by casino.org
The county has the eighth most unclaimed estates in the UK.
A spokesperson said: “There are 131 unclaimed estates in the county, with potentially hundreds of thousands of pounds, or even millions, just waiting for the rightful heirs to be uncovered.
He added: “There have also been a considerable number of treasure cases recorded in the area since 2012, with forgotten valuables being unearthed on 238 separate occasions.
In neighbouring Lincolnshire there have been 686 cases of treasure being found over the past decade.
"The number of unclaimed estates in the area is relatively low at 56, Lincolnshire has two unclaimed lottery wins waiting for their lucky ticket-holders to realise they’ve won.
The news comes after the Treasury revealed there are 24 unclaimed estates of people who died in Peterborough.
