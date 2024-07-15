Names that could inherit cash from 24 unclaimed estates in Peterborough

Check if your name is on Treasury list

If your surname matches any in the list below, you may be the heir entitled to one of more than 20 unclaimed estates in Peterborough.

Details released by the Treasury show there are 24 unclaimed estates of people who died in Peterborough with hundreds of thousands of pounds of inheritance waiting for a rightful heir.

The Treasury only advertises estates with a net value of £500 or above.

There are more than 20 unclaimed estates in Peterborough

The surnames for unclaimed estates in Peterborough include:

  • Nolan
  • Bird
  • Borman
  • Cartwright
  • Crockford
  • Forbes
  • Gallagher
  • Hagan-Chambers
  • Hall
  • Kernohan
  • Lalko.

An unclaimed estates usually occur when the deceased has not left a will or the beneficiaries of the will cannot be traced – and the next of kin, following the rules of intestacy, cannot be found either.

If a beneficiary cannot be traced, the estate sits in limbo until after 30 years when it becomes the property of The Crown.

According to the latest Treasury list there are about 6,000 unclaimed estates across the UK.

It is estimated that around £80 million is just sat in Treasury coffers.

If there is no will in place, there is a strict order of priority that starts with married or civil partners and ends with half aunts and uncles when it comes to distributing an estate.

The large number of unclaimed estates shows how important it is to have a valid, up-to-date will, along with a named executor, which makes it much easier to divide assets when the time comes.

If you want to make a claim then visit here.

