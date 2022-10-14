Peterborough's Stefan Emil Buhu won Craft Artist of the Year at the Wella Professionals TrendVision Awards 2022

A Peterborough hairdresser has scooped an award at one of the nation’s “most prestigious and respected” professional hairdressing competitions.

Stefan Emil Buhu, from Pkai Hair, which has salons at Serpentine Green Shopping Centre, in Hampton, and Market Deeping, was named as Craft Artist of the Year at the Wella Professionals TrendVision Award 2022 UK and Ireland Final in London.

The awards, held at Magazine London, welcomed more than 700 hairdressers, and the celebration showcased the work of the winners of each of the competition’s six categories.

Stefan won a prize package including a photo shoot with a leading industry photographer, and an education development programme to the value of £2500.

Allison Hargreaves, head of craft and community at Wella UK and Ireland, said: “TrendVision Award recognises the outstanding talent within the hairdressing industry.

"It has built a global reputation as being one of the most prestigious and respected competitions. This year’s final has been immense, and we are honoured to have such a high calibre of hairdressers within the Wella Professionals family.

"The standard has been exceptional, and our winners and runners up should be very proud of their achievement. Many congratulations to all the winners.”

Stefan entered the competition in March this year by submitting an online photographic entry.