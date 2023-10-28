Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Peterborough gym has now helped over 1500 people begin their fitness journey in just its first three years of business.

Liam Richardson opened The Workout Hub at Brightfield Business Hub in Orton Southgate in the midst of the pandemic in 2020 with the aim of changing the way may see fitness and offering something different from the around 50 larger and commercial gyms in and around the city.

Liam, who has over a decade of experience in the fitness industry, said: “We understand that the gym can be a scary place, especially if you are on your won and if you’ve never been to one before.

The Workout Hub Team. From left to right: Head of Fulfilment Alise Dupane and coaches Liam Richardson, Ellie Smith, Josh Eyre and Nydia Prosper.

"You might look around and see a lot of really muscular people lifting big weights and think the gym is just for people like them.

"That is not the case at all though and we are dedicated to taking that fear away and showing that the gym is for “normal people,” it’s for everyone."

The Workout Hub and its coaches have put the focus on building a community of like-minded people all on hand to offer friendship and support.

Since their creation, the gym has helped over 1500 people on the route to getting fit with their three dedicated programmes, the Busy Mums and Dads, the Live Well Programme and the Vitality programme.

The Workout Hub founder Liam Richardson.

The programs are designed to ease clients into the gym and health environment, teaching them the skills and giving them the knowledge towards making positive changes in their lives.

This then gives the coaches a chance to assess the progress of each member and recommend the best type of sessions to attend in order to make progress.

Each client gets a coach dedicated to their success, ensuring they have accountability both in and out the gym.

The gym is open for training 24 hours a day but also runs group sessions in the morning and evenings each weekday and in the morning at weekends.

Kirsty Sewell, who regularly trains at the Workout Hub said: “This gym is the best, there is a real community/family vibe. Everyone wants to be there. Everyone wants the best for other members. You can choose from a variety of classes or simply workout on your own and is open 24/7 which fits in to all schedules.

"The coaches are always happy to help and they have created this amazing space.”

Fellow member Kate Williams added: “I’ve never been to a gym like it. It's a place where the PT's and the rest of the member community really want you to succeed. The classes are excellent and varied, the support incredible.

"Joining The Workout Hub has been one of the best decisions I've made!”

Liam added: “The most important thing for us to create a safe place which can help our members on the way to becoming healthier people.