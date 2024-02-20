Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The owners of a gym are hoping to keep children off Peterborough’s streets by strengthening the venue’s appeal with new boxing classes.

A variety of judo and mixed martial arts classes are currently held at the Peterborough Judo & MMA Gym in Mallard Road, Bretton, but that is to be bolstered with the addition of four new boxing classes, including two SEN classes.

And the venue is aiming to secure enough sponsorship to ensure youngsters from disadvantaged backgrounds can use the facilities without charge.

From left, Nick, Andrei and Kenny at the Peterborough Judo & MMA Gym

A spokesman said: “We're not just a gym, we're a non-profit on a mission.

"Despite recent Covid challenges, we're determined to provide free judo and martial arts sessions for children from low-income families.

“We're a five-star hub of support, offering quality programmes, staff with local roots, and an honest, caring community.

He added: “Choosing us means joining a movement for positive change.

“We're the only gym trying to deliver free kids sessions, thanks to grants and local support.

The gym offers free sessions for low income families.

The spokesperson said: “At the moment we aren't able to fund every child, but we are aiming to get to a place where we can.

“It costs £100 per youth, aged five to 16, and we want to get sponsors for each child.