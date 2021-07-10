Peterborough group donates recycled bathtub allotment to pre-school after grant win
Up The Garden Bath - a community-driven project in Peterborough hat transforms discarded bathtubs into accessories for growing vegetables - has just won a £500 ‘grow grants’ prize given away by Hi-Veg.
To celebrate National Gardening Week, food company Hi-Veg challenged communities around the country to nominate a deserving community garden project in need of a financial boost for upkeep, maintenance, new spaces and materials.
Up The Garden Bath was recognised for being the ‘unsung heroes’ committed to helping the community through gardening, as well as educating people about sustainable living.
This week, it dedicated its £500 grant to installing a bathtub allotment at New Ark pre-school off Reeves Way.
The transformed bathtub - made with 100 per cent recycled and unwanted materials to create a quality wooden finish - will now serve as a fun learning accessory helping children ignite their gardening skills and learn sustainable-living practices.
Dave Poulton from Up The Garden Bath said: “We’ve always been committed to supporting the local community and this grant from Hi-Veg has just presented another way for us to do so.
“Children hold the key to building a more sustainable world, which starts with the way they eat. Learning how to plant their own fruit, veg and herbs is a perfect starting point.”