Peterborough grandfather to skydive from two miles up in memory of wife

87-year-old Manik Biswas, who is doing a sky-dive for charity.

Sukharanjan Biswas, known as Manik, will jump from more than 13,000ft (approximately 2.5 miles) at Sibson Airfield near Wansford in memory of his wife Krishna who died in 2020.

The couple had discussed him doing a parachute jump for charity just four months before she died, but due to her deteriorating health and Covid restrictions, he was unable to fulfil her wish until now.

Manik, of Wyndham Park in Orton Wistow, Peterborough, said: “It means everything to me to be able to do the parachute jump in memory of my wife. We were married for more than 60 years and sadly my wife suffered from dementia in her final years, so it’s important for me to raise awareness of the condition and the important work done by Alzheimer’s Society.

Manik with wife Krishna.

“I’ve waited nearly two years to do it and I may be 87-years old but I’m excited and looking forward to parachuting for the first time.”

Manik will be among others who will be doing a tandem parachute jump as part of Alzheimer’s Society’s One Giant Leap event on March 6.

Nicola Gardner, Alzheimer’s Society Community Fundraiser for Cambridgeshire, added: “Our supporters challenge themselves in all kinds of ways and we are in awe of the lengths they go, making a difference not only to their local community but across the UK. Their fundraising will help Alzheimer’s Society to make sure no one has to face dementia alone.

“Age should not be a barrier for starting a fundraising journey and we are delighted that Manik is proving just that by taking on his first charity skydive.

“There are more than 900,000 people living with dementia in the UK, including more than 2,200 people in Peterborough. Money raised by Manik will help support our Dementia Connect service which has been a lifeline to many throughout the pandemic.

“There are many ways people can get involved and support Alzheimer’s Society, from fundraising like Manik as part of our One Giant Leap event, to campaigning for better social care or helping research studies into the cause, care, prevention and finding a cure for dementia. To get involved, visit our website alzheimers.org.uk.”

So far, Manik has raised more than £1,000 for his charity skydive and is looking to raise more before the big day.

Marty Wilson, Marketing Manager, of UK Parachuting, said: “We are really looking forward to seeing Manik and him having an amazing experience jumping from more than two miles up.

“At 87, it’s an incredible thing for him to do and wonderful that he’s raising money for such a great cause. He will be in safe hands every step of the way.”