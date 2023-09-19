News you can trust since 1948
Peterborough golf society donates £500 to local children’s charity

Group of golf-loving friends give annual charitable offering to ‘children who need it the most’
By Darren Calpin
Published 19th Sep 2023, 14:45 BST- 2 min read
Updated 19th Sep 2023, 14:45 BST
A group of Peterborough-based golfing enthusiasts have donated £500 to one of the city’s leading children’s charities.

The Tree Iron Golf Society – a 30-strong group of golf-mad friends – presented a cheque for the generous amount to Bretton-based Little Miracles on Friday, September 15.

Patrick Garner is the society’s spokesman. Speaking after a very windy round at Milton Golf Club, the 81-year-old explained how his society raised the funds:

Tree Iron Society members Pete Waters, Patrick Garner, Rod Brailsford, Roy Chowings and John McCallum presents a cheque for £500 to Louise Evans, Lauren Smith and Ava Lucas (7) from Little Miracles.
“What we do is we pay to play, both at Milton, and away,” he said. “However, we pay extra, above our membership fees, and collectively we put it all in the bank.”

“This gives our captain an allowance of £500 each year to give to any charity he nominates.”

The retired Dogsthorpe man told the Peterborough Telegraph how the group of friends “usually like to give to local children’s charities.”

“We like to help children who need it the most,” he added.

CEO and founder of Little Miracles Michelle King was keen to extend her thanks “to everyone at the Tree Iron Golf Society for their kind support.”

“Little Miracles is a small local charity that relies on people like Patrick and his friends to keep going.”

“We are looking forward to using their gift during the October half-term to give the children and their families an amazing break.”

The Tree Iron Golf Society was initially set up in the early 1980s by a couple who both worked as tree surgeons. The group quickly expanded and a kitty was set up in order to cover playing fees and travel costs.

“We put money in a kitty and there used to be spare money,“ Patrick remembers, “and so we thought ‘we’d be better giving this to charity’.”

“And then we thought: ‘Well we might as well set up our own charity - and that’s how it began’.”

Mixing philanthropy with a passion for golf has been part of the group's identity ever since.

“The principle of it is: we’re here enjoying ourselves and at the same time if we can do a bit for other people then that’s great,” Patrick explains: “That’s what we do it for.”

