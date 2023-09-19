Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A group of Peterborough-based golfing enthusiasts have donated £500 to one of the city’s leading children’s charities.

The Tree Iron Golf Society – a 30-strong group of golf-mad friends – presented a cheque for the generous amount to Bretton-based Little Miracles on Friday, September 15.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Patrick Garner is the society’s spokesman. Speaking after a very windy round at Milton Golf Club, the 81-year-old explained how his society raised the funds:

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tree Iron Society members Pete Waters, Patrick Garner, Rod Brailsford, Roy Chowings and John McCallum presents a cheque for £500 to Louise Evans, Lauren Smith and Ava Lucas (7) from Little Miracles.

“What we do is we pay to play, both at Milton, and away,” he said. “However, we pay extra, above our membership fees, and collectively we put it all in the bank.”

“This gives our captain an allowance of £500 each year to give to any charity he nominates.”

The retired Dogsthorpe man told the Peterborough Telegraph how the group of friends “usually like to give to local children’s charities.”

“We like to help children who need it the most,” he added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

CEO and founder of Little Miracles Michelle King was keen to extend her thanks “to everyone at the Tree Iron Golf Society for their kind support.”

“Little Miracles is a small local charity that relies on people like Patrick and his friends to keep going.”

“We are looking forward to using their gift during the October half-term to give the children and their families an amazing break.”

The Tree Iron Golf Society was initially set up in the early 1980s by a couple who both worked as tree surgeons. The group quickly expanded and a kitty was set up in order to cover playing fees and travel costs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We put money in a kitty and there used to be spare money,“ Patrick remembers, “and so we thought ‘we’d be better giving this to charity’.”

“And then we thought: ‘Well we might as well set up our own charity - and that’s how it began’.”

Mixing philanthropy with a passion for golf has been part of the group's identity ever since.