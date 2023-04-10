Peterborough golf club Masters charity fundraising with £7,200 donation to Sue Ryder

Thousands were raised by the golf club

A Peterborough golf club has scored a stunning win for charity, raising thousands of pounds for Sue Ryder.

Peterborough Milton Golf CLub raised an incredible £7,213.92 following a round of three fundraising feats supported by club members. Each season, the club’s team captains pick a charity to support for the year, with Senior Club Captain, Russell Laxton, choosing to raise vital funds for Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice in 2022.

The trio of fundraising activities teed off with the club’s annual Charity Golf Day followed by an Autumn Ball, plus a unique idea which saw Russell auction off his captain’s car parking space to help raise further funds for Sue Ryder.

The winner of the car parking space auction generously donated the space back to Peterborough Milton Golf Club, so that it could be shared between the winners of the men’s and women’s club monthly medal as an extra prize.

Russell, said: “I have been the Club Chairman and have sat on the board of directors of the golf club for more than 25 years on and off and every member we have in some way has been affected by the loss of a loved one – so it really is a service we need to support. Thank you to everyone who has helped to raise such an incredible amount of money for such a fantastic cause.”