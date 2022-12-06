Peterborough golf club donates £1,000 to ladies who have raised more than £1 million for cancer research

A Peterborough golf society has donated £1,000 to a group of ladies who have raised more than £1 million for cancer research.

Peterborough Milton Golf Club’s Tree Iron Society has been raising money for charitable causes each year for the last 40 years since its formation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The society recently presented a cheque for £1,000 to The Burghley Park and Peterborough Ladies for Cancer Research – a group of 41 women who have been fundraising for cancer research since 1974.

Sandy Nickerson, Ann Hanson and Jo Keogh MBE, from Burghley Park and Peterborough Ladies Cancer Research UK, receive a cheque from John MacCallum, Patrick Garner, Keith Worth and Russell Laxton from the Milton Golf Club Tree Iron Society following their annual charity fundraising

“Every year, we try to raise money to give to local charities through our society members,” Patrick Garner, 80, secretary and treasurer of Peterborough Milton Golf Club’s Tree Iron Society, said.

“This year, our captain Keith Worth, who selected the charity, said he would add £500 to the money we raised – bringing the total up to £1,000.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"His wife sadly passed away from cancer, and his current girlfriend has also been affected by cancer – so it is a cause close to him and he is a very generous man.”

The Tree Iron Society, which was given its name by its founding members who were tree specialists, has raised more than £20,000 across four decades for good causes in Peterborough.

Advertisement Hide Ad