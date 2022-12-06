Peterborough golf club donates £1,000 to ladies who have raised more than £1 million for cancer research
“The best thing about it is that we’re able to give the money to them straight away, which goes directly to those who need it most”
A Peterborough golf society has donated £1,000 to a group of ladies who have raised more than £1 million for cancer research.
Peterborough Milton Golf Club’s Tree Iron Society has been raising money for charitable causes each year for the last 40 years since its formation.
The society recently presented a cheque for £1,000 to The Burghley Park and Peterborough Ladies for Cancer Research – a group of 41 women who have been fundraising for cancer research since 1974.
“Every year, we try to raise money to give to local charities through our society members,” Patrick Garner, 80, secretary and treasurer of Peterborough Milton Golf Club’s Tree Iron Society, said.
“This year, our captain Keith Worth, who selected the charity, said he would add £500 to the money we raised – bringing the total up to £1,000.
"His wife sadly passed away from cancer, and his current girlfriend has also been affected by cancer – so it is a cause close to him and he is a very generous man.”
The Tree Iron Society, which was given its name by its founding members who were tree specialists, has raised more than £20,000 across four decades for good causes in Peterborough.
This year’s charity, The Burghley Park and Peterborough Ladies for Cancer Research, reached a milestone £1 million raised for cancer research in 2019 – announcing at their AGM in October that they have fundraised a further £33,000 for the Cancer Research UK Cambridge Institute, in Cambridgeshire, this year.