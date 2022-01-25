Peterborough given nearly £150,000 Lottery funding to tackle climate emergency

The funding from The National Lottery Community Fund, the largest funder of community activity in the UK, will support The Library of Things Cambridgeshire to address waste and consumption habits in the area.

The project will encourage local people to borrow, rather than buy, items such as tents and drills - reducing wasteful consumerism and, in a city with high levels of deprivation, enable people to save money. The project will offer activities such as repair cafes and clothing swaps, bringing together people from different parts of the community to learn together, reducing isolation and increasing wellbeing, as well as helping the environment.

Nick Gardner, Head of Climate Action at The National Lottery Community Fund, said: “We know communities have a big role to play in responding to the climate emergency. That’s why, thanks to National Lottery players, we are pleased to be supporting community-led action to address waste and consumption. These projects will bring people together to create a lower waste society, that will not only help us get to net zero, but also support communities to prosper and thrive.” This new community funding comes as recent National Lottery research* found four in five people in the East of England (82%) think local communities are responsible for acting on climate change. Meanwhile, over half (51%) are worried about the impact of climate on their local community.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is hoped the 'Library of Things' will help reduce waste

Thanks to National Lottery players, 21 community-led waste and consumption focused projects across the UK are today receiving funding from the Climate Action Fund - a £100 million fund that aims to reduce the carbon footprint of communities and support community-led movements that demonstrate what is possible when people take the lead in tackling climate change.