Peterborough girl Jenna, 11, inspired to do 100 metre swim after both grandparents diagnosed with cancer
An 11-year-old Peterborough girl has swam 100 lengths – 2,500 metres – after her grandparents were diagnosed with cancer.
Over the past few years Jenna Proud has helped to raise money for MacMillan Cancer Support by working on a tombola stall at organised MacMillan events.
The charity now has increased significance within the schoolgirl’s family, as two of her grandparents have both been diagnosed with cancer.
These two factors, according to her parents, are what inspired Jenna to do her own fundraising challenge; getting up at the crack of dawn in the school holidays to train at the Lido at 7am.
Jenna set herself a 100 length non-stop swim at Stanground Sports Centre swimming pool on 30 August, in the hope of raising £500.
Her mum, Jo, said she smashed the challenge in 57 minutes and 48 seconds, completed non-stop.
Her mum, Jo, said: “Determination and gratitude to those who have donated have spurred her on while she was training for the event.
“Thanks to the overwhelming support of friends, family, colleagues and in particular Nene Park Golf club, it is looking like she could double her target and raise £1,000.”
Jenna initially wanted to raise £500 but has almost doubled the target, with her GoFundMe page sitting at £918 (at the time of writing).