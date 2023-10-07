Peterborough fundraising hero's shock after being surprised by TOWIE's Mark Wright on BBC's The One Show

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Peterborough mum who has raised £150,000 for charity in honour of her son has spoken of her shock after being surprised by reality TV star Mark Wright on the One Show.

Liza Raby was working at Spencer’s, the hair salon in Lincoln Road she owns, when the TV crew arrived last week as part of the BBC1 show’s 'One Big Thank You' segment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

TV viewers saw Liza’s emotional reaction to the surprise on Thursday night, as friends and family gathered to show how appreciated she is.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liza and Mark Wright on The One Show

Mark had arrived in the salon pretending to be filming a reality TV show in Peterborough, before the big surprise was revealed – after hidden cameras had been placed in the salon by a ‘client,’ who was in on the surprise.

Liza, is mum to Spencer, who was born with a range of conditions that needed complex care.

Speaking after the episode was broadcast, she said: “I never had a clue what was happening. The team here had made sure all the normal appointments had been postponed, so hair cuts would not go unfinished.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"When Mark came in, I thought he was just filming for a show – but I thought it would be a great chance for us to get publicity for the charities we support and what we do here.

"When they said what was actually happening, I could not believe it. You don’t often see me speechless, but I was then. It was a huge surprise."

She had been nominated by business partner Hannah Lowndes, who said: “Liza has been nominated for multiple awards but has never received the recognition she deserves. She is a wonderful mum to Spencer and is a massive support for other parents with children and young adults with special needs.

“Please, please let her receive a massive thank you so she know how wonderful we all think she is.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liza paid tribute to the committee members who help her fundraising, as well as friends, family and local companies who have supported her over the years.

Along with the fundraising Liza has done in the two decades since Spencer was born, the work she does at the salon helping others with autism and other needs was highlighted.

The team at the salon help those with additional needs feel comfortable when getting their hair cut – which can be a difficult experience for some.

Liza said: “We used to go to the Phoenix School (a special school in Peterborough) to cut pupil’s hair there, as it can be difficult, and we still get some of the pupils coming to us. We make it as easy as possible – we send pictures of the salon, and the person who is going to cut their hair in advance, so they know what will be happening.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liza is now working on the next fundraising events – a bingo night at The Nags Head in Bourne on December 1, and Spencer’s Over the Rainbow Ball on April 20 next year.

Any companies who can support Liza’s charity efforts should contact her at the salon.