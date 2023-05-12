News you can trust since 1948
Peterborough fundraiser who set out to visit every Premiership Football club completes journey in Brighton

Caiden started his journey three years ago but thanks to a pandemic, a lockdown and various train strikes he has just completed what he has set out to do

Carly Roberts
By Carly Roberts
Published 12th May 2023, 16:03 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th May 2023, 16:08 BST
Caiden Rolph, 11, pictured in the dug out at The Amex, home to BHAFC in Falmer, East Sussex. The visit completes his tour of UK Premiership Football Clubs raising money for blood bike groups across the UK (image: BHAFC/Paul Hazlewood).Caiden Rolph, 11, pictured in the dug out at The Amex, home to BHAFC in Falmer, East Sussex. The visit completes his tour of UK Premiership Football Clubs raising money for blood bike groups across the UK (image: BHAFC/Paul Hazlewood).
Caiden Rolph, 11, pictured in the dug out at The Amex, home to BHAFC in Falmer, East Sussex. The visit completes his tour of UK Premiership Football Clubs raising money for blood bike groups across the UK (image: BHAFC/Paul Hazlewood).

Caiden Rolph, 11, from Orton, visited the Amex, home to Brighton and Hove Albion on May 11 as part of his fundraising efforts in aid of Blood Bike volunteers.

The Amex was the twentieth club Caiden needed to visit to complete his adventure – which has seen him travel more than 3,000 miles and raise more than £3,500 for 15 branches of Blood Bikes.

All proceeds from this part of his journey will be going to SERV Sussex, the charity providing lifesaving transport services for blood and blood products.

Chelsea supporter Caiden has Autism and is home schooled by his mum, Claire.

He said: “It feels honestly amazing, meeting all the volunteers and hearing about the work they do, on top of their day jobs.

“I’m a football superfan so seeing the grounds has been a great experience too.”

Caiden first found out about Blood Bikes when visiting an Armed Forces day.

Claire said: “Caiden has worked so hard to raise money and awareness for all Blood Bike Branches across the country.

“He has loved meeting so many volunteers from across the UK which has spurred him on to continue his journey.

“This adventure has taken us from raising money for our own Blood Bike Branch SERV Suffolk and Cambridgeshire to nationwide.

“They are a lifesaving service so any time we can raise awareness we will do – where would we be without them.”

