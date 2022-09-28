A seasoned Peterborough fundraiser, who has put on 200 charity football matches, has now raised more than £50,000 for good causes.

Marco Sementa set up the Team Sementa project – a charitable organisation bringing together people of all ages and abilities to ‘play together for change’ – in memory of his mum, Shayne, who passed away in 2012.

Marco originally planned to host five charity football matches to raise £500 for Macmillan Cancer Support – but the project has now held a total of 200 matches.

Marco Sementa with his two daughters and Chewbacca at Team Sementa's 200th charity football match

Advertisement Hide Ad

Team Sementa’s 200th charity game marked the tenth anniversary of the passing of Marco’s mum and brought together 100 players from 12 teams for a day of more than six hours of football.

The event was held at Yaxley Football Club’s Leading Drove ground and raised £830 for charity.

"I am so proud of all that Team Sementa has achieved over the past seven years, and it feels amazing to say we’ve hit the milestone of 200 matches – all in aid of local charities like Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice that are truly deserving of the funds we’ve raised,” Marco said.

"I’m forever thankful to my family and friends for their ongoing support – I couldn’t have done this without them.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Marco Sementa

Marco’s mum supported the Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice, in Thorpe Road, throughout her life.

The project has donated £5,123 to the hospice, which is the only specialist palliative care inpatient unit in Peterborough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The hospice provides care and support for people living with life-limiting conditions, as well as supporting their families.

Team Sementa's 200th charity match

Helen Kingston, community fundraiser at Thorpe Hall Hospice, said: “We are so grateful to Marco and the Team Sementa project for their long-term support.

"The incredible sum they’ve raised for Sue Ryder will go a long way in allowing us to care for individuals in the community during difficult times, along with their families.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We can’t wait to see Marco and his ‘army’ smash the next milestone.”