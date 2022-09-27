A father and daughter from Peterborough are running the London Marathon for a cancer charity – and have so far raised more than £2,000.

Michael, 48, and Abigail Branston, 20, from Hampton Hargate, will run 26.2 miles through the streets of the capital on October 2 this year.

The pair have so far raised over £2,000 for WCRF – a charity researching cancer prevention and working to create a world where no one develops a preventable cancer.

Abigail, who is a student at the University of York, became motivated to fundraise for cancer research after her partner’s brother was diagnosed with the disease.

“As a 20-year-old, I had never heard of anyone close to me developing cancer,” Abigail said. “It wasn’t until my partner’s brother was diagnosed that I realised how many people cancer affects.

"This is why I’m now so passionate about raising funds for WCRF.”

One in two people will develop some form of cancer during their lifetime, according to the NHS.

WCRF supports life-changing research into the prevention and survival of cancer through diet, nutrition, body weight and physical activity.

One of the charity’s cancer prevention recommendations is for people to be physically active in their everyday lives.

It says adults should do at least 150 minutes per week of moderate exercise, or at least 75 minutes per week of vigorous physical activity, which can include running.

“Training for the marathon has made me more aware of what I’m eating,” Abigail added. “I’m trying to eat well in general, especially to help with my recovery after running, whether that’s making sure I’m getting enough electrolytes and protein.

"I want to make sure I’m fuelling properly for the marathon.”

Hannah Burgess, events manager at WCRF, said: “We’re so proud of Abigail and Michael’s fundraising efforts, and we’d like to say a massive thank you to all their time and commitment to our work.

"Abigail and Michael are the dream duo, raising awareness to help save lives.”

