Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Peterborough fundraiser took inspiration from his mum as he completed a money raising run to help buy a new kidney dialysis machine.

Del Singh is taking part in his ‘Run 4 Mum’ challenge in memory of his mother, Ranjit Kaur (nee Shanti Devi Singh).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ranjit died earlier this year after receiving treatment on the A8 ward at Peterborough City Hospital.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Del was running in memory of mum Ranjit

After offering his thanks to the staff on the ward that cared for his mum, Del, who is no stranger to charity fundraising, decided to do something to help the ward.

He said: “The team did an amazing job looking after my mum, and as a way of thanking them, I asked if I could do something to help them. They said they could do with a third, newer dialysis machine. They are not cheap, about £30,000 – so I said I would try and raise some of that money.

"I started the Run 4 Mum challenge. I did a 10km run at Aintree Racecourse earlier this month, and then I did the Vitality London 10,000 metres at the weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I had a bit of a back injury, and I was struggling with my right leg, so I was really struggling. I fell over in sight of the finish line, so got up and kept going.

"I was running with a picture of my mum on the back of my shirt, and people in the race came up to me to talk about her, as they had seen articles about her when she died.

"Thinking of her certainly kept me going – she was the one who inspired me to fundraise, and help others who are less fortunate.

"It was a bit emotional, as when I’ve fundraised in the past, it is often for something that has not impacted me directly – I raised money to help people impacted by the Turkey earthquake, for example – but this one was very personal.

"I am hoping to do three more runs this year to raise more money.”