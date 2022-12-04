Glenn Jones has gained a following of more than 1,700 across his Peterborough From Above Facebook and Instagram drone photography pages

"It all started with a seaside trip to Wales back in 2016, watching an artist create sand circles on the beach,” Glenn Jones, from Yaxley, said.

"While watching a talented sand artist and his crew, I couldn’t help becoming distracted by a low vibrating noise coming from above me, which turned out to be a drone. I was fascinated by how something so small could be so still in the air while photographing and videoing their fantastic work of art.”

Glenn, who is a self-proclaimed “gadget man”, was inspired, and decided to combine his passions for photography, videography and technology by buying a drone of his own and creating ‘Peterborough From Above’ – which now has more than 1,700 followers across Facebook and Instagram.

"I felt there was something missing on social media,” he said.

“There is a lot of drone photography and videography but I thought there was a niche for footage of Peterborough and the local area."

In 2019, Glenn became a fully-qualified drone pilot.

His drone, which set him back £800, films in 4K – four times the definition of HD video – and has 30 minutes of battery life, giving him time to take the perfect photo.

"The support I’ve received so far by friends, family and members of the public has been absolutely fantastic,” he added.

The Peterborough Telegraph has put together just a few of Glenn’s amazing aerial photographs showcasing some of the most iconic parts of Peterborough.

You can view the full collection on the Peterborough From Above Facebook and Instagram pages.

1. Peterborough From Above Peterborough From Above Photo: Glenn Jones Photo Sales

2. Peterborough From Above Peterborough From Above Photo: Glenn Jones Photo Sales

3. Peterborough From Above Peterborough From Above Photo: Glenn Jones Photo Sales

4. Peterborough From Above Peterborough From Above Photo: Glenn Jones Photo Sales