Two Peterborough friends are cycling the length of the UK for Armed Forces charity Help for Heroes.

In July this year, John Coubrough, 68, who lives in Market Deeping, and David Forth, 66, from Orton Longueville, will embark on a challenge to bike from the most northerly point of mainland UK, John O’Groats, to Land’s End.

John served in the Royal Air Force for 12 years, later working in management and business consultancy before his retirement.

John Coubrough, 68, and David Forth, 66

His son had previously completed the same ride “without any training”, “on his mother’s shopping bike” – prompting the friends to take on the journey for the Salvation Army ten years ago.

A decade later, the friends of almost 40 years hope to recreate the ride – this time raising money for Help for Heroes.

"It was a personal challenge to prove I wasn’t past it,” David said.

“I’m doing it again now, to prove that I’m not past it again. Plus, both my knees need replacing, so I’d better get on with it while they still work.

Help for Heroes

“We’re fully funding the trip ourselves, so every penny we raise will go to the charity. We’re unsupported but stopping at B&Bs all the way down, so those dates are locked in.”

Their ride will take place from July 2 to 13 this year, and the duo hope to raise £5,000 for charity.

They plan to use the same bikes they rode ten years ago.

“We have more time now we’re both retired and it’s another challenge,” David added.

"I want to support John with his efforts for Help for Heroes.

“Ten years ago, I was doing a bit of cycling. I’d done the coast-to-coast ride, and Peterborough to Paris – but John is very competitive. He sees hills as a challenge, so I’m hoping this time he might slow up a bit and I’ll see more of him than just the back of his head disappearing off into the distance.”