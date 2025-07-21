Peterborough Free School Uniform event to be held at Queensgate

Parents and pupils looking for school uniforms for the autumn term and beyond can get their essentials and clothing for free at an event in the Queensgate Shopping Centre next week.

The Free School Uniform Event has been designed to help Peterborough residents tackle the cost of living, while also highlighting how we can reduce textile waste.

Clothes for both primary and secondary schools can be exchanged on the day, which will be held on 1 August from 11am to 4pm near the Superdry store.

The event has been organised by Peterborough City Council's Recycling Education team and Peterborough Youth Council, with support from Peterborough Family Hubs.

It will also feature waste and recycling games, upcycling and crafts.

The National Literacy Trust will be attending from 1pm, while Up the Garden Bath will be participating with their Goal2Grow initiative where fans can exchange pre-loved football shirts from their favourite teams.

Youth MP Danielle Daboh has been working with the Youth Council on ways to help families cope with the cost of living crisis.

She said: “The event is championing re-using school uniform and also helping to alleviate the stress for families during the back-to-school period.

“It’s also about signposting the environmental effects and economic benefits of events such as these, and hopefully we can do more in the future.”

Peterborough City Council cabinet member for Children’s Services Councillor Katy Cole said: “Working in education and being a parent myself I am well aware of the cost of uniforms and how quickly youngsters grow out of them.

“Hopefully this can be an event that helps cut down on their costs in time for September, while also benefitting the environment at the same time.”

At the Household Recycling Centre in Fengate, Peterborough residents can also drop off clothes and home textiles for repurposing, which is preferable to throwing clothing or textile waste into the general waste or recycling bin.

The Salvation Army clothing bank will take clothing, bed linen, tea towels and towels for recycling. regardless of their condition. Duvet inserts, pillows, and cushions are not accepted.

There is also a ‘Wear again’ clothes and shoes bank, which will accept used clothes and shoes in good condition only.