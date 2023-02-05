Peterborough First Class: 108 photographs of Reception classes as youngsters start school in 2022

Peterborough’s Reception class of 2022 captured in special supplement

Thousands of Peterborough children have been photographed by this newspaper taking important first steps on their education journey.

Our photographer has been to every Reception class, who joined a Peterborough school in September 2022, to capture their big moment.

The images have also featured in our special 16-page print edition of the Peterborough Telegraph.

Newspapers featuring the keepsake supplement are on sale in all good newsagents and supermarkets until Wednesday, February 8.

To purchase a photograph email [email protected] or to buy a copy of the newspaper, if you live outside the area, email [email protected]

1 . Abbotsmede Primary School reception classes Abbotsmede Primary School reception classes Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales

2 . All Saints C of E Primary School reception classes All Saints C of E Primary School reception classes Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales

4 . Barnack C of E Primary School reception class Barnack C of E Primary School reception class Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales