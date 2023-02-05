News you can trust since 1948
Abbotsmede Primary School reception classes

Peterborough First Class: 108 photographs of Reception classes as youngsters start school in 2022

Peterborough’s Reception class of 2022 captured in special supplement

By Adam Barker
12 minutes ago
Updated 5th Feb 2023, 10:53pm

Thousands of Peterborough children have been photographed by this newspaper taking important first steps on their education journey.

Our photographer has been to every Reception class, who joined a Peterborough school in September 2022, to capture their big moment.

The images have also featured in our special 16-page print edition of the Peterborough Telegraph.

Newspapers featuring the keepsake supplement are on sale in all good newsagents and supermarkets until Wednesday, February 8.

To purchase a photograph email [email protected] or to buy a copy of the newspaper, if you live outside the area, email [email protected]

1. Abbotsmede Primary School reception classes

Abbotsmede Primary School reception classes

Photo: David Lowndes

2. All Saints C of E Primary School reception classes

All Saints C of E Primary School reception classes

Photo: David Lowndes

3. All Saints C of E Primary School reception classes

All Saints C of E Primary School reception classes

Photo: David Lowndes

4. Barnack C of E Primary School reception class

Barnack C of E Primary School reception class

Photo: David Lowndes

