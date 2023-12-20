News you can trust since 1948
BREAKING

Peterborough firm APG Home Improvements spreads the festive cheer with fundraiser for Barnardo's

Firm raises more than £600 for charity during Christmas campaign
By Stephen Briggs
Published 20th Dec 2023, 11:31 GMT
Updated 20th Dec 2023, 11:31 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A Peterborough firm has been spreading the festive cheer this Christmas with a successful fundraising campaign for charity.

APG Home Improvements and APG Bathrooms raised more than £600 for Barnardo's, a leading charity supporting vulnerable children and families.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The firm offered a unique service – putting up people's outdoor Christmas lights in exchange for donations. Additionally, they organized a Charity Football Match held on Sunday, December 17 at APG Park in Yaxley, bringing together supporters for a fun and charitable event.

Most Popular
The football match helped raise fundsThe football match helped raise funds
The football match helped raise funds

Aaron Glonek, the CEO of APG, spearheaded the initiative, accompanied by the beloved APG mascot. The duo visited Smyths toy store, where they purchased an array of gifts for children. Smyths generously contributed £50 to the fundraising effort, adding to the total funds collected.

In the spirit of giving, APG Home Improvements and APG Bathrooms, along with Aaron and the mascot, personally delivered the gifts to Barnardo's Central & East Child & Family Centre in Peterborough.

Aaron said: “We are truly overwhelmed by the community's support and generosity during our Christmas Appeal. The success of this fundraiser is a testament to the caring spirit of our community. It's heartening to know that we can make a positive impact on the lives of children through our collective efforts.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The Christmas Appeal not only exemplifies APG Home Improvements and APG Bathrooms' commitment to community welfare but also highlights the power of collaboration in making a meaningful difference during the holiday season.”

Related topics:PeterboroughBarnardo