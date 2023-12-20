Peterborough firm APG Home Improvements spreads the festive cheer with fundraiser for Barnardo's
A Peterborough firm has been spreading the festive cheer this Christmas with a successful fundraising campaign for charity.
APG Home Improvements and APG Bathrooms raised more than £600 for Barnardo's, a leading charity supporting vulnerable children and families.
The firm offered a unique service – putting up people's outdoor Christmas lights in exchange for donations. Additionally, they organized a Charity Football Match held on Sunday, December 17 at APG Park in Yaxley, bringing together supporters for a fun and charitable event.
Aaron Glonek, the CEO of APG, spearheaded the initiative, accompanied by the beloved APG mascot. The duo visited Smyths toy store, where they purchased an array of gifts for children. Smyths generously contributed £50 to the fundraising effort, adding to the total funds collected.
In the spirit of giving, APG Home Improvements and APG Bathrooms, along with Aaron and the mascot, personally delivered the gifts to Barnardo's Central & East Child & Family Centre in Peterborough.
Aaron said: “We are truly overwhelmed by the community's support and generosity during our Christmas Appeal. The success of this fundraiser is a testament to the caring spirit of our community. It's heartening to know that we can make a positive impact on the lives of children through our collective efforts.
“The Christmas Appeal not only exemplifies APG Home Improvements and APG Bathrooms' commitment to community welfare but also highlights the power of collaboration in making a meaningful difference during the holiday season.”