Peterborough firefighters make a splash for charity at car wash

Peterborough firefighters made a splash for charity at an annual car wash at the weekend.

By Stephen Briggs
Monday, 21st March 2022, 1:17 pm
Updated Monday, 21st March 2022, 2:08 pm

Crews held the fundraising event at Stanground Fire Station on Saturday, with queues of drivers waiting to get their car cleaned.

The teams used their firefighting kit to give the cars an extra sparkle.

Money raised on the day was donated to The Firefighters Charity, which helps current and former fire staff.

1. Stanground Fire Station Car Wash

Stanground and Dogsthorpe fire fighters doing their annual charity car wash at Stanground Fire Station. EMN-220319-101455009

2. Stanground Fire Station Car Wash

3. Stanground Fire Station Car Wash

4. Stanground Fire Station Car Wash

