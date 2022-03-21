Peterborough firefighters make a splash for charity at car wash

Crews held the fundraising event at Stanground Fire Station on Saturday, with queues of drivers waiting to get their car cleaned.
The teams used their firefighting kit to give the cars an extra sparkle.
Money raised on the day was donated to The Firefighters Charity, which helps current and former fire staff.
1. Stanground Fire Station Car Wash
Stanground and Dogsthorpe fire fighters doing their annual charity car wash at Stanground Fire Station. EMN-220319-101455009
Photo: Midlands
2. Stanground Fire Station Car Wash
Stanground and Dogsthorpe fire fighters doing their annual charity car wash at Stanground Fire Station. EMN-220319-101506009
Photo: Midlands
3. Stanground Fire Station Car Wash
Stanground and Dogsthorpe fire fighters doing their annual charity car wash at Stanground Fire Station. EMN-220319-101421009
Photo: Midlands
4. Stanground Fire Station Car Wash
Stanground and Dogsthorpe fire fighters doing their annual charity car wash at Stanground Fire Station. EMN-220319-101432009
Photo: Midlands