Peterborough fire station to hold charity car wash
A Peterborough fire station will hold a charity car wash later this month.
By Stephen Briggs
Thursday, 17th March 2022, 10:46 am
The wash will be held at Stanground Fire Station on Saturday, March 19.
The event will take place from 9am until 5pm, and will raise money for The Firefighters Charity.
Fire stations across the county regularly hold the events to help the charity, which supports the mental, physical and social needs of all serving and retired fire crews.