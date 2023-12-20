Peterborough Festival of Carols and Lessons for All
The Dean of Peterborough, the Very Reverend Christopher Dalliston, led the service and the Cathedral's choir provided a marvellous rendition of Carols throughout. Many civic dignitaries including His Majesty’s Lord-Lieutenant of Cambridgeshire Julie Spence OBE, QPM, were also in attendance at this traditional start to the Christmas Festivities.
Lessons were read by the Head of the Freemasons locally, Mark Constant, together with other senior masons, including Jim Boughton and Martin Wilson.
At the end of the service, before braving the cold night air, guests and the congregation were able to brace themselves with a warming glass of wine along with mince pies and sausage rolls provided by Freemasons throughout Northamptonshire and Huntingdonshire.
