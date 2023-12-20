News you can trust since 1948
Peterborough Festival of Carols and Lessons for All

It is our usual time of reflection and the beginning of the Festive Season, and once again, on Sunday 10th December 2023, our Christmas Festival of Lessons and Carols was held at the historic Peterborough Cathedral with a large attendance of Freemasons and members of the public alike.
By Craig BundayContributor
Published 20th Dec 2023, 11:47 GMT
The Dean of Peterborough, the Very Reverend Christopher Dalliston, led the service and the Cathedral's choir provided a marvellous rendition of Carols throughout. Many civic dignitaries including His Majesty’s Lord-Lieutenant of Cambridgeshire Julie Spence OBE, QPM, were also in attendance at this traditional start to the Christmas Festivities.

Lessons were read by the Head of the Freemasons locally, Mark Constant, together with other senior masons, including Jim Boughton and Martin Wilson.

At the end of the service, before braving the cold night air, guests and the congregation were able to brace themselves with a warming glass of wine along with mince pies and sausage rolls provided by Freemasons throughout Northamptonshire and Huntingdonshire.

Distinguished Guests and Dignitaries at the Service

If you would like to find out a little more about Freemasonry in Peterborough please (call the Ellindon Masonic Centre, Peterborough on 01733 331948), e-mail [email protected] or visit www.northants-huntsmasons.org.uk

