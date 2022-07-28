Peterborough farmer says 'there is no normal' after perfect storm of climate change, Brexit, COVID and Ukraine crisis

A Peterborough farmer has said ‘there is no normal’ after battling the ‘perfect storm’ of climate change, Brexit, COVID and the Ukraine crisis.

Farcet farmer Steve Briggs said the hot, dry weather – combined with the other political issues around the world – was making the job harder and harder to do.

Steve, who runs the Harvest Barn farm shop with wife Lynn, said the weather conditions – which saw record breaking temperatures earlier this month – were particularly challenging.

Steve and Lynn Briggs

Working in 40C heat is brutal

He said; “On the plus side, the dry weather will make the harvest straight forward, rather than meaning we have to dodge showers.

"But the temperatures have been incredible. Working in 40C heat is just brutal. Our equipment and our systems are not adapted for that temperature.

"We had a dry winter and spring, and now summer. The last real rain we had was at Easter.

"We have to invest a lot of time, energy and money into soil health, so that it holds more water, and drains better in the winter.

"Everyone has harked back to the summer of 1976, but every weather record we have has been broken in the past 15 years when I have been farming – the hottest, the driest, the wettest, the coldest.

"There is no normal anymore – there are just extremes.

“A friend of mine has never harvested wheat in July – but this year he’ll be finished in a couple of days.

"What we could do with is a couple more weeks of dry weather to get through the harvest, and then some rain.

Like almost everyone in the country, Steve said farmers were being it by the cost of living crisis.

Fertilizer costs have quadrupled

He said: The job is becoming more and more difficult – not just with the weather but also with the politics and the economy. We have all been hit by Brexit, COVID and the Ukraine situation.

"Everything has risen in cost. Electricity, diesel, gas – everything has sky rocketed. Parts for tractors have gone up by 25 per cent. Fertilizer costs have quadrupled. The conditions are getting more and more challenging, and some of that will be passed on through food prices.

"Because of the weather conditions, yields will not be as big. It will affect prices on the shelves in supermarkets.”

Give tractors space

As the weather conditions remain dry, Steve had a message for residents in Peterborough to help keep crops safe and make life a little easier for farmers.

He said: “Don’t throw your cigarette out your car window, and don’t have barbecues in fields. It is tinder dry out there, and big fires can start easily. A lot of farmers have already been devastated by fires this year – it is becoming increasingly common.