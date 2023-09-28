Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Peterborough family are preparing for the challenge of a lifetime as they get ready to hike to Everest Base Camp in November.

The base camp of Mount Everest- the tallest mountain in the world- sits at just around 17,598 feet and is located in Nepal. The hike is expected to be around 130km and could see temperatures reach levels as extreme as -15.5C.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Jayaswal family, Vikash, Madhurita, Tarannum (14) and Vivaan (10), will taking on the gruelling 14-day challenge to help raise funds for the Galaxy Gurukul school in Madhyamgram, Kolkota in India.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Jayaswal family, from left to right: Vivaan, Madhurita, Tarannum and Vikash.

The school was built by the Galaxy Foundation- the humanitarian arm of the Peterborough-based Galaxy Group property business- to create a new group of first generation learners in Kolkata.

Vikash, who founded the charity along with his wife Madhurita, said: “For practice, we’ve been going to Snowden, we’ve done the three peaks in Yorkshire and we’ve been going to the Peak District every weekend.

"To ensure we’re mentally and physically fit, we’ve been training hard every single day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We believe that every child has a right to an education. We’re taking on this hike for those children, their education and their future.

Pupils at the Galaxy Gurukul school in Kolkata.

"We’re really looking forward to it. It’s a massive mission to take on, which we expect will stretch our limits of personal endurance but quitting isn’t an option and we are determined to do it.

"It’s not just about personal achievement us, it is also a mission to make a difference in the lives of young learners at Galaxy Gurukul.”

The independent primary school for under-privileged children currently has capacity for 300 students but Vikash and his family want to to extend this to 600 as well as improved the school’s infrastructure to add a computer lab, library, canteen and a playground.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The family will be setting out on the hike on November 1 where they will put to the test all of their work in the UK, which includes undertaking smaller charity challenges- including climbing Mount Snowden and taking part on a simulated Everest Base Camp trek on a stepmill.