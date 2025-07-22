Peterborough family pay tribute to devoted husband, father and grandfather who was 'the glue that held so many of us together'

A Peterborough family have paid tribute to a devoted husband, father and grandfather who “gave us everything, and asked for nothing”.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Steven Bowden (64) of Framlingham Road, Park Farm, Peterborough, died when the white BMW 320 he was driving was in collision with a lorry on the A605 between Elton and Peterborough at about 12.45pm on July 14.

In a statement, his family said: “It’s not every day you meet someone who genuinely puts others first.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"In his case, it wasn’t just a personality trait, it was practically a hobby.

Steven Bowden (64) of Framlingham Road, Park Farm, Peterborough,

"If you needed help, he was there.

"If you didn’t need help, he was still there, just in case.

“He was a devoted husband to Ade, the kind who remembered anniversaries and could still recall what they both wore on their first date.

"As a father to Samantha and Shaun, he was the kind of man who could fix anything, never the Wi-Fi though, but he tried.

“His children knew him as their biggest cheerleader, their quiet protector, and the man who could make them laugh even when they were determined not to.

"He was also devoted grandfather to Riley, Sky and Peter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“To his mum Shirley, he was a son who never forgot where he came from.

"He carried his family’s values with pride and passed them on with grace.

"And to his friends, well, he was the one who always answered the phone, no matter the hour, and somehow made you feel better just by showing up.

“With his partner-in-crime, Buddy the dog, he’d claim the sofa like it was sacred ground.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The two of them would sit there, side by side, giving you that look, the unmistakable ‘this is a private cuddle session, and frankly, you’re not invited’.

“He had a knack for knowing when someone needed cheering up, and a talent for doing it with a well-timed joke or a perfectly brewed cup of tea.

"His humour was dry, his generosity bottomless, and his ability to make everyone feel valued was nothing short of remarkable.

“We’ll miss his laugh, his wisdom, and his terrible singing in the car.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We’ll miss the way he made us feel like everything was going to be okay, even when it clearly wasn’t.

"And we’ll miss the way he somehow managed to be the glue that held so many of us together.

“So, here’s to the man who gave us everything, and asked for nothing, and somehow made selflessness look effortless.

"We’ll always be together; you’ve left your mark on all of us in the best possible way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Your spirit, heart, and soul lives on in our stories, our laughter, and everything we do.

"And honestly, we wouldn’t have it any other way.

“Rest easy, you wonderful, maddeningly thoughtful man.

"You’ve more than earned it.”

Police are still appealing for witnesses following the collision

Mr Bowden had been driving his BMW 320 towards Peterborough when it was in collision with a Scania lorry heading in the opposite direction.

The lorry was then in collision with a red Ford Focus and a red Mercedes Vito.

The Mercedes then collided with a black Skoda Octavia.

Mr Bowden was pronounced dead at the scene and the driver of the Mercedes, a woman in her 60s, was airlifted to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge with serious injuries.

Anyone with information or dashcam footage should report it online www.cambs.police.uk/report or call 101 quoting reference 239 of 14 July.