Hayley Cotton-Shelton has been decorating her shop front for more than 20 years, inspired by themed events.

A Peterborough family-owned business has revealed a “patriotic” window display to celebrate Her Majesty The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Cotton TV Rentals - a rental, sales and servicing company appropriately based on Jubilee Street, and Oundle Road - first opened its doors in Peterborough in 1960.

And the current owner, Hayley Cotton-Shelton, has been creating window displays for over 26 years, inspired by themed calendar and sporting events.

Hayley Cotton-Shelton with her window display for Her Majesty The Queen's Platinum Jubilee

“We take pride in our window displays,” she said. “People come from afar to see what we’ve got in our window.

"I throughly enjoy designing the windows I have a creative flair and love to brighten up the road.

"I am also known for my creations at home and for other people, I have been doing it all my life and enjoy making people happy.”

The shop owner also put on a red, white and blue showcase for the Diamond Jubilee ten years ago and this year is no different.

"We’re very patriotic and we wanted to brighten up the street with some Union Jacks.

“We’ve even got some vintage televisions in the window from when we first opened in the 1960s.”

Hayley, who said she runs one of the last family-run businesses in the city, has also created displays in the past for the Olympics, Halloween, the World Cup and Wimbledon.

The store has even won national awards from electrical company Philips for its window displays – when it marked the release of animated films Nemo and Shrek.

The company, which was previously owned by Dennis Cotton who opened Cotton TV Rentals in 1960, also had stores in March and Stamford.