Peterborough families get Halloween treat with stunning display in Cathedral Square

As part of the Unlocking Peterborough Festival, there were a range of performances on both Saturday and Sunday.

Visitors to the square were able to see other-worldly creatures including the silent Las Muertas Stilt Walkers, while Cali and Mari the Octopi were also roaming the streets, with incredible costumes lighting up.

Damsels in Distress were also out and about, flirting from atop their dragons in their search for Prince Charming.

The festival was launched last month, and there are still a range of events planned for the rest of the year.

November will marry the magic of autumn with Urban Canvas Street Games, with events taking place on November 13 and 14 from 3pm.

Winter Wonderland Birds will arrive on November 27 and 28. These feathered beauties bring the sounds of peacocks to Peterborough with magnificent visual effect.

There will also be a number of events in December, with Christmas themed displays on December 12 and 13, and a grand finale on December 18 and 19.

1. Unlocking Peterborough Festival The Swank Street Theatre dragons in the City Centre as part of the Unlocking Peterborough festival of circus, music and art. EMN-211030-180636009 Photo: Midlands Photo Sales

2. Unlocking Peterborough Festival Admiral Artemis with his Octupuses in the City Centre as part of the Unlocking Peterborough festival of circus, music and art. EMN-211030-180647009 Photo: Midlands Photo Sales

3. Unlocking Peterborough Festival Admiral Artemis with his Octupuses in the City Centre as part of the Unlocking Peterborough festival of circus, music and art. EMN-211030-180659009 Photo: Midlands Photo Sales

4. Unlocking Peterborough Festival Admiral Artemis with his Octupuses in the City Centre as part of the Unlocking Peterborough festival of circus, music and art. EMN-211030-180710009 Photo: Midlands Photo Sales